KPD investigating fondling of juvenile worker after Kingsport Chamber Dinner

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are trying to identify a man accused of fondling a juvenile after this year’s Kingsport Chamber Dinner at the Meadowview Conference Center.

A 16-year-old contract worker and her father reported the incident to the Kingsport Police Department.

The victim told police that a man reached over her and grabbed her breasts as she was putting away chairs following the annual chamber dinner on Friday, Feb. 7. It happened sometime between 11:50 p.m. and midnight.

Only a small number of guests were still inside the convention center area at the time, but police say the incident was witnessed by two other people.

The suspect is described as a white adult male, possibly in the 50s, who is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds. He reportedly has a thin build and gray hair and was wearing a dark suit with a white shirt, but no tie.

KPD says due to the sensitive nature of the incident, the case has been kept confidential until now. However, the victim and her family have agreed to enlist the public’s help with tracking down the suspect and any additional witnesses.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact KPD investigators at 423-229-9429 or central dispatch at 423-246-9111. Anonymous tips may be submitted online.