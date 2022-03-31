KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) confirmed with News Channel 11 that it is investigating a body found at the I-26 and I-81 interchange Thursday morning.

According to Tom Patton with KPD, the agency responded to the incident at 7:45 a.m., and crews remain at the scene as of 8:45 a.m.



Investigators with the Kingsport Police Department responded to reports of a body found at the I-81/I-26 interchange Thursday morning. (PHOTOS: WJHL)

Police continue to work to identify the deceased, and the circumstances surrounding the death remain unclear at this time.

Additional responding agencies include the Kingsport Fire Department.

No additional information is available.

News Channel 11 has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.