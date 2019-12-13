KPD investigating attempted robbery at Colonial Heights convenience store

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a Colonial Heights convenience store.

According to the Kingsport Police Department, a man entered the Roadrunner at 4222 Fort Henry Drive around 12:15 a.m. on November 30, approached an employee, and threatened to shoot her if she didn’t give him the money in the register. Ultimately, the would-be robber aborted the robbery attempt and fled the scene empty-handed. Police were unable to locate him in the area.

Police say the suspect appears to have been a white male wearing blue jeans with embroidery on the back pockets. He was also wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt or jacket with reflective striping, dark-colored shoes, and a bandana covering his face and sunglasses.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact KPD investigators at 423-229-9429 or dispatch at 423-246-9111. Anonymous tips may be submitted online.