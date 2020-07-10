KPD investigating after Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office vehicle vandalized

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport police are investigating after a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was found vandalized.

According to a report, officers were called on Thursday to an automotive service in the 4000 block of Fort Henry Drive for a report of vandalism.

The complainant told deputies that a SCSO Dodge cruiser was vandalized.

The officer reported that there was damage to the windshield and roof of the vehicle. The officer stated he also noticed footprints and fingerprints on the hood and roof.

According to the report, the complainant said the vehicle was undamaged on July 3, and he had noticed it on July 8.

The officer estimated the damage to the vehicle to be $2,000.

According to officers, surveillance video is being reviewed in the case.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the cruiser was at the business to have engine work done.