UPDATE: School officials: 3rd grade boy brought ‘small kitchen knife’ to Jackson Elementary

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – UPDATE – The age and gender of the student who brought what was described as a “small kitchen knife” to Andrew Jackson Elementary School on Friday has been revealed.

According to Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True, the student was an 8-year old boy in third grade at Jackson Elementary School.

No further details were released.

The student was not in school following the incident, and the knife was confiscated.

The investigation is still active at this time.

A student is no longer in class after officials say a “small kitchen knife” was brought to Andrew Jackson Elementary School Friday morning.

According to Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True, staff discovered that a student had brought what was described as a “small kitchen knife” from home to school.

No injuries were reported, and True said the knife was confiscated.

Staff made sure other students were kept away from the student, according to True.

The school resource officer was on the scene. Additional Kingsport Police officers and school district administrators also responded to the school.

According to KPD spokesperson Tom Patton, dispatch was called to the school at 8:15 a.m.

The knife was described by police as a kitchen utensil used for food preparation, not a table knife.

True told News Channel 11 the student is no longer in class, and parents are in the process of being informed.

True also informed News Channel 11 that there was no formal lockdown, as the school operates at what most schools consider “soft lockdown” at all times.

The incident is still currently under investigation.

No details were given on the age or gender of the student.