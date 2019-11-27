UPDATE: KPD reports missing Florida man found safe at local hotel

UPDATE 5 p.m.: KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)– Kingsport Police officials reported Wednesday evening John Coulter was found safe at a local hotel and is no longer considered a missing person.

No further information was immediately available.

____________________________________

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Kingsport Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a Florida man last seen at the East Stone Commons shopping center in Kingsport.

According to police John Coulter, 48, of Bradley, Florida, was last seen on November 24 around 2 p.m. at the shopping complex.

Coulter’s wife reported to police that he walked away toward the Kingsport Greenbelt trailhead, and reportedly has not been seen or heard from since.

She reported Coulter missing on November 26th.

KPD officials said Coulter has a thin build and long gray hair.

He was last known to be wearing a camouflage jacket and camouflage pants.

In a news release issued Wednesday police said “According to his wife, he has a history of past medical issues, but was otherwise healthy at the time of his unexplained disappearance.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingsport Police at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.