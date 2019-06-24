LIVE NOW /
KPD: Final Meadowview shooting suspect arrested in Hawkins County

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Matthew Phillips, one of the suspects from the Meadowview shooting on June 8 was taken into custody Sunday just before midnight.

According to a tweet and blog post from the Kingsport Police Department, Phillips was taken into custody after a traffic stop in Hawkins County near the intersection of Hwy 11W and Silver Lake Rd.

Phillips was turned over to the Kingsport Police Department by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s office and taken to Kingsport City Jail.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

