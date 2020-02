KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport police are searching for a woman suspected of using a stolen debit card to make a fraudulent withdrawal from an ATM.

According to a release from KPD, the woman used a stolen debit card to withdraw $200 from an Eastman Credit Union ATM located at 201 South Wilcox Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call KPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429.