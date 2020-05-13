KPD: Father calls business to report stolen vehicle after son allegedly took SUV from dealership

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man was arrested Tuesday after a 2016 Toyota Sequoia was stolen from a dealership and his father called the business back to tell them where it was.

According to a report from the Kingsport Police Department, Rickey Bradley, Jr. was arrested and charged with burglary, theft over $10,000 and vandalism under $1,000.

The report says officers were called to Leggacy Motors on East Stone Drive Tuesday morning after a reported burglary.

Officers spoke with dealership personnel, who said that the Sequoia had been stolen from the front lot earlier that morning.

The Toyota was valued at $33,000, and surveillance footage stamped at 6:14 a.m. showed a white man enter the business through the front door.

The door had accidentally been left unlocked, according to the report.

Once inside, the man, who was wearing a Dallas Cowboys shirt under his coat, took keys to six different vehicles and left the building.

He then allegedly walked around the lot until he found the Toyota, got in and left at 6:36 a.m.

Personnel at the dealership told investigators that they had received a call from a man named Rickey Bradley, Sr., who said that his son may be in possession of one of the business’ vehicles.

Bradley, Sr. had noticed the dealer stamp was still on the Sequoia, so he thought to call the dealership.

Sullivan County deputies were requested and they responded to a home in the 300 block of Garfield Drive.

Deputies found the vehicle and Bradley, Jr. at the home, still wearing the Dallas Cowboys shirt.

All of the missing keys were recovered and Bradley, Jr. was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with possession of stolen property.

The Toyota was returned but a tire in the rear of it had been damaged, as well as the interior and upholstery.