KPD: Fatal car crash reported on Konnarock Road

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department reported a fatal motor vehicle crash on Konnarock Road that happened Friday night at 8:30 p.m.

The press release stated that Melinda Goodson along with a single passenger, Leslie Ashmore, was traveling eastbound on Konnarock Road approaching Warpath Drive in Goodson’s Mercedes-Benz.

Meanwhile, Wilma Massengill was driving alone in a Toyota Corolla heading westbound on Warpath Drive attempting a right turn onto Konnarock Road.

The report said, “Ms. Massengill failed to properly negotiate the turn, allowing her Toyota to cross the center line into the direct path of the oncoming Mercedes.”

The two vehicles collided head-on, and Massengill was killed in the crash.

Goodson sustained injuries, and Ashmore was not injured.

The press release said that although there is no reason to believe Goodson contributed to the crash, she was cited for lack of vehicle insurance.

According to the police department, crash reconstructionists along with the Kingsport Police Department Traffic Unit responded to the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kingsport Police Department Traffic Unit.

There are no additional details available for release at this time.