KPD: Erwin woman charged with theft from Kingsport jewelry store

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Erwin woman is charged with felony theft after walking out of a Kingsport jewelry store with two rings.

According to a report from the Kingsport Police Department, officers were called to the Kay Jewelers at Fort Henry Mall in reference to a shoplifting.

When the officer arrived, they found two women outside the store holding another woman against the outside wall of the store.

The officer reported that one of the employees said the woman stole rings from the store and they were on her finger.

The officer wrote, “I looked at the female’s right hand and there was two rings on her right pinky finger. I asked one of the employees if those were the rings and was told yes, those are the ones she stole.”

According to the report, the woman accused of stealing the rings was identified as Christi Laughlin, 48, of Erwin.

Employees told the officer that Laughlin came into the Kay Jewelers asking to see watches and diamond rings.

“Upon showing her a Leo diamond ring and ring holder, both valued at over $11,000 combined, Laughlin just put them on her finger and walked out of the store,” the report stated.

The employee and the store’s manager stopped Laughlin outside the store and held her against the wall until KPD arrived.

Laughlin was taken to the Kingsport city jail, charged with felony theft over $10,000.