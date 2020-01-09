KPD: Driver receives ‘incapacitating’ injuries after Wednesday night crash on Fort Henry Drive

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver was injured after a single-vehicle crash on Fort Henry Drive in Kingsport Wednesday night.

According to a report from the Kingsport Police Department, the crash occurred at 6:21 p.m. at the four-way stop of Fort Henry Drive and Atoka Lane.

KPT reports a Honda Accord was traveling north on Fort Henry Drive when the driver collided with a ditch on the passenger side of the intersection.

The vehicle then went airborne before rolling over, according to the report.

The driver suffered what the report calls “incapacitating” injuries.

The Honda sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

The crash is still under investigation as of Thursday morning.