KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fallen tree has blocked the westbound lanes of W. Stone Drive in front of the Allendale Mansion in Kingsport, according to police.

The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) said as of approximately 4:15 p.m., the westbound lanes of the 4400 block of West Stone Drive are being impacted by the fallen tree.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternative route for the next few hours as crews work to remove the tree, according to the KPD.