KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport police issued a traffic alert Saturday afternoon about a crash with reported property damage and vehicle fire that could possibly create traffic congestion.

That crash, occurring just before 4 p.m. in the area of S John B Dennis Hwy and S Wilcox Dr.

Officials are asking those in the area to be patient, use caution and obey all traffic instructions.

Drivers should consider an alternate route to avoid potential delays.