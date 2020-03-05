KPD: Convicted felon wanted for biting ex-girlfriend’s cats, stealing guns

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are asking for your help with locating a convicted felon accused of felony animal cruelty and felony theft.

The Kingsport Police Department is looking for 45-year-old Troy D. Hollins.

Investigators accuse Hollins of biting and seriously injuring two of his ex-girlfriends cats on two separate occasions in late 2019. Police say the first incident happened at her home while the second happened at a local pet store.

KPD says Hollins “intentionally tortured the two cats in a depraved and sadistic manner.”

Police also say he stole two handguns from his ex-girlfriend’s residence.

KPD has charged him with two counts of felony aggravated animal cruelty and one count of felony theft over $1,000.

Hollins is a convicted felon who has shown violent tendencies and is believed to be in possession of two handguns, according to KPD. Police say he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Investigators say Hollins is currently in-between residences in Kingsport and somewhere in Florida, but they believe he is still in the area.

Anyone with information on Hollins’ whereabouts is asked to contact KPD detectives at 423-246-9429 or Kingsport central dispatch at 423-246-9111. Anonymous tips may be submitted online.