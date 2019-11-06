KPD: Case against protester camped outside of Holston Valley deemed ‘unfounded for criminal activity’

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A case has been closed and deemed unfounded at this time after Ballad Health sought charges against a protester outside of Holston Valley Medical Center.

According to a supplemental report from the Kingsport Police Department, charges were sought by Ballad Health against protester Tara “Dani” Cook on Monday, claiming her tents and tarps along the side of West Ravine Road in the grassy area had killed the grass.

The supplement to the report says there are concerns as to who the actual owner of the property in question is.

KPD has consulted the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office regarding the case, according to the report.

The supplement to the report also says evidence revealed that even if the owner is determined to be Ballad Health, the amount of damages to the property would not rise to the level of felony charges.

KPD reports that without a clear owner of the property, no charges could be filed.

If Ballad Health is determined to be the rightful owner of the property, a representative would be required to file misdemeanor charges against Cook in Sullivan County General Sessions Court.

The case was closed by KPD as unfounded for criminal activity.

At Tuesday night’s Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, residents packed city hall before aldermen voted to amend the city code.

The amendment prohibits non-permitted structures on public right of ways.

Kingsport officials say the amendment to the ordinance is not targeted at any group.

