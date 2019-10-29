KPD: Burglary at Friendship Automotive results in stolen tag frame, Jeep rear window

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local car dealership was the victim of a burglary that resulted in a damaged store window and a stolen Jeep window.

According to a report from the Kingsport Police Department, officers responded Monday morning to Friendship Automotive on East Stone Drive after receiving a call that a burglary had occurred.

The report says management told officers that the burglary must have happened between Saturday evening and Monday morning.

Management had called the police after noticing damage to the front window of the store.

An inventory of the lot and store revealed that several window screens had been broken and a cinderblock had been thrown at a window. The cinderblock had not gone through the window.

A tag frame had been removed from a BMW, but no damage was done to the vehicle.

The rear window of a Jeep Wrangler had also been cut out.

Management at Friendship Automotive estimated the damage to the vehicle to be $600, and they told authorities nothing else was stolen from the vehicle.

A search was reportedly conducted for evidence.