KPD: Bones found at Kingsport home in January belong to human, no foul play suspected

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – New details have been released by the Kingsport Police Department after bones were found in the crawl space of a home on Fulton Avenue in January.

According to a release from KPD, the bones were found by HVAC contractors while they were installing duct work.

An investigation followed, and the bones were sent to the ETSU Quillen College of Medicine for inspection before being sent to the University of Tennessee Department of Forensic Anthropology for more evaluation.

The release says on June 19, detectives received a report saying the bones consisted of “several fragments, but not a complete skeleton.”

The bones were found to be human in origin and most likely belonged to an adult woman.

KPD reports that the level of erosion and the condition of the bones indicate they had possibly been “in a casket at some point in the distant past.”

According to KPD, the bones were “not of forensic significance” and did not indicate any sign of foul play.

The case has been closed and is now inactive; however, KPD says it is subject to be reopened if any new leads develop.

The identity of the person the bones came from is still undetermined.