KPD attempting to identify suspects after 11 storage units burglarized

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are asking for your help identifying two men accused of breaking into nearly a dozen storage units.

The Kingsport Police Department says 11 units at the 24 Hour Self Storage at 2020 North John B. Dennis Highway were burglarized on the afternoon of October 29.

According to investigators, the suspects cut the locking mechanisms on each unit and stole thousands of dollars worth of items.

“Further investigation revealed that the suspects cut a hole in the chain-link fencing surrounding the property and also cut a chain on a gate to gain access to the storage units,” KPD said in a news release.

The two suspects were captured by surveillance cameras. Police say they were in a gold Toyota four-door sedan with a sunroof.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KPD detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111. Anonymous tips may also be submitted online.