KPD asking for witnesses in fatal I-26 crash

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash that happened on Interstate 26 over the weekend.

The Kingsport Police Department says Margaret C. Buck, 47 of Johnson City, was killed when her car was struck by a vehicle going to wrong way on I-26 near the Rock Springs Road exit.

According to investigators, Zachary D. Hunt, 23 of Unicoi, entered the interstate in his black Mercedes sedan at the John B. Dennis Highway and Wilcox Drive interchange, traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes. The Mercedes eventually hit Buck’s car in a head-on crash.

Buck died Monday evening from injuries sustained in the crash according to police.

Anyone who witnessed the Mercedes getting on the interstate or going the wrong way is being asked to contact investigators with KPD’s Traffic Unit at 423-224-2750

