KPD asking for public’s help finding missing and endangered 70-year-old man

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered senior citizen.

According to a release from KPD, Fred Arnette, 70, was reported missing at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17.

The release says he seems to have walked away from a senior assisted living facility during the night.

The facility is located in the 2400 block of East Stone Drive in Kingsport.

Arnette left around 12:40 a.m., but he was not reported missing until hours later when his disappearance was discovered.

Mr. Arnette suffers from dementia, as well as other serious health problems, KPD reports. Mr. Arnette is considered missing and endangered due to his conditions.

He weighs about 130 pounds and is 5’3″. Mr. Arnette has brown, wavy hair, brown eyes and a scruffy gray beard.

He was last seen wearing a lightweight, blue jacket, a long-sleeve blue plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who may have seen Mr. Arnette or know of his whereabouts is asked to call KPD at 423-246-9111.