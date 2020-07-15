KPD: AR-15 style rifle stolen from Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, reward offered for recovery

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A reward is being offered after a rifle was stolen from an “unmarked law enforcement vehicle belonging to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office,” according to the Kingsport Police Department.

According to a release from KPD, the vehicle was burglarized while parked in the Sevier Terace neighborhood in Kingsport on Tuesday.

A Stag Arms AR-15 style rifle and other law enforcement equipment was stolen from the vehicle, according to KPD.

The total amount of equipment stolen was valued at more than $2,000.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is offering a $2,500 reward for the safe recovery of the rifle, per the release.

Anyone with information on the rifle or the person who burglarized the vehicle is asked to call KPD at 423-229-9429 or submit tips to the BATFE Hotline at 888-ATF-TIPS.

