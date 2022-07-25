KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The second-oldest police K-9 unit in the state introduced its newest K-9 handler — marking the first time a woman has held the position in the department’s history.

KPD Officer Carrie Phillips and K-9 Officer Whiskee

The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) announced Monday that Officer Carrie Phillips began her law enforcement career at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections officer. She later swore in with the KPD in September 2020 and joined the patrol division after graduating from Police Academy and completing the Field Training Program.

Phillips teamed up with the department’s new addition to the team, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois named Whiskee who is from a breeder in West Virginia that is also known for its training grounds for military and police dogs. The K-9 returned with the KPD with no experience and was trained in-house, undergoing an intensive eight-week program with trainers and handlers.

Phillips and Whiskee were certified through the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association (NNDDA) at the Blount County Sheriff’s Office Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy in Maryville. Whiskee is a certified dual-purpose police dog, meaning he can work general patrol and drug detection cases.

The duo joins three other KPD K-9 teams — Officer Billy Boyd and his partner Reko, Officer Travis Bates and Jimi and Officer Robbie Hughes and Kylo.