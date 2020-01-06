KPD: 3 arrested after officers find more than 4 pounds of heroin, 500 pills

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A lengthy investigation has led to the arrest of three people and the seizure of $500,000 in heroin and more than 500 pills.

According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department, an investigation began in late 2018 into “extensive illegal drug trafficking” centered on Tyron Lamas Hitchcock, also known as “Sticks.”

The release says Hitchcock was discovered to be living in the Kingsport area under an alias while he hid from authorities in Michigan, where he was wanted by state’s Department of Corrections for Absconding While on Parole.

KPD says the year-long investigation also led to the identification of Hitchock’s girlfriend, Rachel Bradley, and Ashley Hagood.

The findings of the investigation were presented to a Sullivan County Grand Jury on December 11, and true bills of indictments were returned resulting in the warrant arrests on all three suspects.

The release says as a result of the arrests and search warrants, more than 4 pounds of heroin with a street value of more than half a million dollars was seized.

More than 500 pills and approximately $25,000 in cash was seized, as well as several firearms.

As of Monday morning, all three suspects are still in the Sullivan County Jail.

Hitchcock and Hagood are being held with no eligibility for bond, and Bradley is held on a $75,000 bond.

Hitchcock, 34, of Kingsport, is charged with:

4 counts of Sale and Delivery of Heroin

Criminal Conspiracy to Possess Heroin for Sale and Delivery

Absconding while on Parole by the Michigan Department of Corrections

Bradley, 27, of Kingsport is charged with:

4 counts of Sale and Delivery of Heroin

Criminal Conspiracy to Possess Heroin for Sale and Delivery

Hagood, 44, of Kingsport, is charged with: