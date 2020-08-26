KPD: 26 indicted on felony drug charges, 7 still at-large

by: News Channel 11 Staff

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ongoing investigations conducted by the Kingsport Police Department have led to 26 people indicted on felony drug charges.

According to a release from KPD, several of the suspects have already been arrested. Seven remain at large.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call the KPD Vice and Narcotics Unit at 423-229-9367 or dispatch at 423-246-9111.

The following suspects remain wanted and at large:

  • Anthony Ryan, 26 (Possession of over ½ ounce Schedule VI Drug (Marijuana) for Sale or Delivery/ Possession of Unlawful Drug Equipment (2 counts)/ Maintaining a Dwelling where Controlled Substances are Used or Sold/ Possession of a Firearm During the Commission or Attempted Commission of a Dangerous Felony)
  • Valerie Kay Bartram, 45 (Maintaining a Dwelling where Controlled Substances are Used or Sold/ Possession of Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine)/ Possession of Schedule VI Drug (Marijuana)/ Possession of Unlawful Drug Equipment) NO MUGSHOT AVAILABLE
  • Robert Estes Hale, 62 (Possession of over ½ gram of Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) for Sale or Delivery/ Maintaining a Dwelling where Controlled Substances are Used or Sold/ 2 counts of Possession of Unlawful Drug Equipment)
  • Taylor Dawn Powell, 26 (Sale or Delivery of Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) within 1,000 feet of a City Park)
  • Daniel Lee Clevenger, 64 (Sale or Delivery of over ½ ounce Schedule VI Drug (Marijuana) within 1,000 feet of a City Park) NO MUGSHOT AVAILABLE
  • Ethan J. Dupree, 21 (Possession of Schedule VI Drug (Marijuana) for Sale or Delivery/ Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony/ Possession of Unlawful Drug Equipment/ Maintaining a Dwelling where Controlled Substances are Used or Sold) NO MUGSHOT AVAILABLE
  • Shania J. Stepp, 22 (Possession of Schedule VI Drug (Marijuana) for Sale or Delivery/ Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony/ Possession of Unlawful Drug Equipment/ Maintaining a Dwelling where Controlled Substances are Used or Sold) NO MUGSHOT AVAILABLE

The following people were arrested:

  • Emily Brooke Bartlett, 29 (Sale or Delivery of Schedule I Drug (Heroin))
  • Steven Marshall Deadrick, 63 (Sale or Delivery of Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) within 1,000 feet of a City Park) RELEASED ON $15,000 BOND
  • Timothy Jon Eaton, 50 (Sale or Delivery of over ½ gram Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) within 1,000 feet of a Preschool/ Sale or Delivery of Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) within 1,000 feet of a Preschool (6 counts)/ Possession of over ½ gram Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) for Sale or Delivery within 1,000 feet of a Preschool/ Maintaining a Dwelling where Controlled Substances are Used or Sold) RELEASED ON $40,000 BOND
  • Capurs Hall, 44 (Sale or Delivery of Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) within 1,000 feet of a City Park) IN SULLIVAN COUNTY JAIL
  • Jonathan J. Hardy, 33 (Sale or Delivery of Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) within 1,000 feet of a City Park (4 counts)) IN SULLIVAN COUNTY JAIL ON $25,000 BOND
  • James Leon Bradley, 23 (Possession of Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) for Sale or Delivery/ Possession of Schedule VI Drug (Marijuana) for Sale or Delivery/ Possession of a Firearm During the Commission or Attempted Commission of a Dangerous Felony/ Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon/ Possession of Unlawful Drug Equipment) IN SULLIVAN COUNTY JAIL WITH NO ELIGIBILITY FOR BOND
  • Randall E. Johnson, 52 (Sale and Delivery of Schedule I Drug (Heroin) within 1,000 feet of a City Park (2 counts)/ Sale and Delivery of Schedule I Drug (Fentanyl) within 1,000 feet of a City Park) RELEASED ON $75,000 BOND
  • Emmanuel Jose Lytle, 40 (Sale or Delivery of Schedule II Drug (Cocaine)/ Sale or Delivery of Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) within 1,000 feet of a City Park/ Sale or Delivery of Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) within 1,000 feet of a School) RELEASED ON $25,000 BOND
  • Mary Elizabeth McClain, 30 (Sale or Delivery of Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) within 1,000 feet of a City Park (4 counts)) IN SULLIVAN COUNTY JAIL ON $15,000 BOND
  • Calvin Phillips, 32 (Sale of over ½ gram Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) within 1,000 feet of a City Park/ Delivery of over ½ gram Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) within 1,000 feet of a City Park) CURRENTLY IN FEDERAL CUSTODY ON UNRELATED CHARGES
  • Rachel Leeann Eaton, 29 (Sale or Delivery of Schedule II Drug/ Sale or Delivery of Counterfeit Substance)
  • Aaron Anthony Reed, 31 (Sale or Delivery of Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) (2 counts)) CURRENTLY IN SWVA REGIONAL JAIL ON UNRELATED CHARGES
  • April Jareen Salyers, 31 (Sale and Delivery of Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) within 1,000 feet of a City Park/ Sale and Delivery of Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) within 1,000 feet of a School) RELEASED ON $25,000 BOND
  • James Fitzgerald Simonton, Jr., 27 Sale or Delivery of Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) within 1,000 feet of a City Park (4 counts)/ Sale or Delivery of Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) RELEASED ON $75,000 BOND
  • Arthur David Simonton, 51 (Sale or Delivery of Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) within 1,000 feet of a City Park (8 counts)/ Maintaining a Dwelling where Controlled Substances are Used or Sold/ Criminal Conspiracy to Possess over ½ Gram of Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) for Sale or Delivery within 1,000 feet of a City Park) RELEASED ON $17,500
  • Jereka N. Skaggs, 48 (Sale and Delivery of Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) (6 counts)/ Possession of Unlawful Drug Equipment (2 counts)/ Maintaining a Dwelling where Controlled Substances are Used or Sold/ Possession of over ½ gram Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) for Sale or Delivery) IN SULLIVAN COUNTY JAIL
  • Harley Dawn Stallard, 19 (Possession of Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) for Sale or Delivery/ Possession of Schedule VI Drug (Marijuana) for Sale or Delivery/ Possession of a Firearm During the Commission or Attempted Commission of a Dangerous Felony/ Possession of Unlawful Drug Equipment (2 counts)/ Maintaining a Dwelling where Controlled Substances are Used or Sold) RELEASED ON BOND
  • Tyrese Lamon Williams, 33 (Sale and Delivery of over ½ gram Schedule II Drug (Cocaine)/ Sale and Delivery of over ½ gram Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) within 1,000 feet of a School) IN SULLIVAN COUNTY JAIL ON $20,000 BOND
  • Antonio Samuel Williams, 42 (Sale or Delivery of over ½ gram Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) (4 counts)/ Sale or Delivery of over ½ gram Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) within 1,000 feet of a City Park) RELEASED ON $20,000 BOND

