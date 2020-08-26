KPD: 26 indicted on felony drug charges, 7 still at-large

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ongoing investigations conducted by the Kingsport Police Department have led to 26 people indicted on felony drug charges.

According to a release from KPD, several of the suspects have already been arrested. Seven remain at large.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call the KPD Vice and Narcotics Unit at 423-229-9367 or dispatch at 423-246-9111.

The following suspects remain wanted and at large:

Anthony Ryan, 26 (Possession of over ½ ounce Schedule VI Drug (Marijuana) for Sale or Delivery/ Possession of Unlawful Drug Equipment (2 counts)/ Maintaining a Dwelling where Controlled Substances are Used or Sold/ Possession of a Firearm During the Commission or Attempted Commission of a Dangerous Felony)

Valerie Kay Bartram , 45 (Maintaining a Dwelling where Controlled Substances are Used or Sold/ Possession of Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine)/ Possession of Schedule VI Drug (Marijuana)/ Possession of Unlawful Drug Equipment) NO MUGSHOT AVAILABLE

Robert Estes Hale, 62 (Possession of over ½ gram of Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) for Sale or Delivery/ Maintaining a Dwelling where Controlled Substances are Used or Sold/ 2 counts of Possession of Unlawful Drug Equipment)

Taylor Dawn Powell, 26 (Sale or Delivery of Schedule II Drug (Cocaine) within 1,000 feet of a City Park)

Daniel Lee Clevenger , 64 (Sale or Delivery of over ½ ounce Schedule VI Drug (Marijuana) within 1,000 feet of a City Park) NO MUGSHOT AVAILABLE

Ethan J. Dupree , 21 (Possession of Schedule VI Drug (Marijuana) for Sale or Delivery/ Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony/ Possession of Unlawful Drug Equipment/ Maintaining a Dwelling where Controlled Substances are Used or Sold) NO MUGSHOT AVAILABLE

Shania J. Stepp, 22 (Possession of Schedule VI Drug (Marijuana) for Sale or Delivery/ Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony/ Possession of Unlawful Drug Equipment/ Maintaining a Dwelling where Controlled Substances are Used or Sold) NO MUGSHOT AVAILABLE

The following people were arrested: