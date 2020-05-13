KPD: 24-year-old motorcyclist killed in West Stone Drive crash

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on West Stone Drive late on Tuesday, according to the Kingsport Police Department.

A release from KPD says that around 11:20 p.m., a pickup truck pulling a utility trailer was traveling east on West Stone Drive and prepared to turn left onto Teasel Drive.

At the same time, a 2006 Suzuki K6R sport motorcycle was traveling west and appproaching the same intersection.

When the pickup truck, driven by 18-year-old Christian Gibson of Church Hill, attempted the left turn, the motorcycle crashed into it.

Gibson was not injured in the crash, but the motorcyclist, Tristan McConnell, 24, of Kingsport, was killed.

The release says witnesses reported that McConnell had been traveling “at an excessive rate of speed with the front wheel of his motorcycle completely off of the pavement” just before the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.