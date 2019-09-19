KPD: 22-year-old killed in overnight crash; investigation underway

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Authorities said one person was killed, and another possibly injured after a crash in Kingsport.

Kingsport Police said that crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday as a driver, identified as Johnathon Tyler Winston, 22, “was northbound on North John B. Dennis Highway, just past Memorial Boulevard, at a high rate of speed.”

Winston reportedly lost control of the car, hit a rock embankment and then rolled.

Authorities said Winston was taken to the hospital by EMS and died a short time later.

There was also a passenger in the car, identified by police as Jacob L. Clark, 21, of Kingsport.

Clark was also taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for possible injuries.

KPD officials said the crash is still under investigation and no further information was immediately available.

