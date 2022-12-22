KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash Thursday morning in Kingsport, according to police.

The Kingsport Police Department responded to a crash on West Stone Drive at Lewis Lane around 9:40 a.m.

According to police, a Kia Sorrento attempting to turn left from Stone Drive onto Lewis Lane pulled into the path of a Toyota Camry, resulting in an “angular impact” between the vehicles.

A passenger in the Kia, identified as Phyllis E. Rappleyea, 76 of Kingsport, was seriously injured and taken to a hospital where she later died, according to KPD.

One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and two others were treated at the scene.

Both vehicles were disabled by the crash and had to be towed from the scene.

The police department’s traffic unit is investigating the crash.