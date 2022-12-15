KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department (KPD) investigators released new details surrounding a fatal Thursday morning crash that left both lanes of Interstate 81 closed.

According to a release from the agency, KPD traffic officers were already at the scene of a crash on Interstate 81 North around 7:30 a.m. as traffic slowed in the area. While crews continued to work, a tractor-trailer and Honda SUV slowed and stopped in front of the crash site in the right and left lanes, respectively.

According to the release, a red Hyundai sedan was traveling north toward the area when a Dodge Ram pickup truck towing a utility trailer hit it from behind. Because of the impact, the Hyundai slid sideways into the back of the tractor-trailer and Honda SUV.

Another driver in a white Hyundai sedan was traveling behind the Dodge truck and reportedly attempted to avoid the crash by changing lanes. The driver of the sedan wasn’t able to stop in time and hit the driver’s side of the Dodge truck.

Gary John Hochstein III of Mount Hope, West Virginia, was killed in the crash. Hochstein was the driver of the Dodge pickup truck, the release said.

Three other involved motorists were injured in the crash, and six motorists were reportedly uninjured at the time. An investigation into the crash remains ongoing as of Thursday evening, the report said.