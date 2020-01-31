Komatsu Mining: Roughly 40 employees to be laid off at Duffield, Va. facility

DUFFIELD, Va. (WJHL) – Approximately 40 employees will be laid off at the Komatsu Mining Corporation in Scott County, Virginia.

According to a release from Komatsu, the layoffs are due to challenging conditions in the coal market.

The release says the employees affected by the layoff were informed this week, and company representatives are working with them for support.

“Letting valued employees go is never an easy decision to make,” Peter Salditt, President, Underground Mining, said in the release. “We are doing everything we can to help our employees manage this difficult news.”

The release did not specify how many people are employed by Komatsu at the Duffield facility.