KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has died following a shooting that happened in North Knoxville on Tuesday, according to the Knoxville Police Department and “multiple suspects” are being sought by investigators.

Officers responded to Badgett Drive near Goins Drive after a report of a shooting around 5 p.m.

KPD said 21-year-old Rahleik Garcia, of Johnson City, Tenn. was found suffering from one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

KPD said there are “multiple possible suspects” who ran from the scene. KPD Violent Crimes Unit is initiating the investigation.