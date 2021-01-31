17-year-old Tennessee High senior dead following early-morning crash Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Knoxville Police Department has confirmed that a 17-year-old boy from Bristol, Tennessee died following a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday.

KPD said a westbound vehicle collided with two tractor-trailers around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, and the driver was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

KPD hasn’t yet released the identity of the victim due to age.

News Channel 11 reached out to Tennessee High principal Kim Kirk who confirmed the 17-year-old was a senior at the school.

The crash remains under investigation.