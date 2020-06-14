Kneeling for Change: Local church encourages community members to be the light against racism

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Numerous peaceful protests have sparked across the Tri-Cities region following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody.

First Broad Street United Methodist Church had another idea to raise awareness to racism and the importance of unity. Church leaders encourage community to step outside their homes with candlelight and in prayer after Sunday evening’s devotion that will live stream from Facebook.

Lead Pastor Randy Frye hopes this could help ignite change.

“For centuries, followers of Christ have understood the importance of kneeling for change,” Frye said. “We kneel in prayer to ask God for guidance as we seek to change the world to reflect God’s character of love, mercy, and forgiveness.

“Racism, whether subtle or divert, is in contradiction to the very heart of God as revealed in Jesus’ words and deeds. This online event is one way we can become the light of Christ in the darkness.”

The Kneeling for Change Candlelight Challenge will kick off at 8:30 p.m., and community members are encouraged to stream the event via Facebook by CLICKING HERE.