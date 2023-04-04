JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kiwanis of Jonesborough will put on its 11th Annual Charity Golf scramble on Wednesday, April 19 at The Crossings Golf Course in Jonesborough.

The event is one of the largest fundraisers for the group with money going to several different children’s organizations throughout Washington County, Tennessee as well as scholarships for students at Both David Crockett High School and Daniel Boone High School.

The four-person scramble format begins at 1 p.m. The cost is $60 per player or $240 per team. For more information on how to enter your team or to become a sponsor, contact Bob Riser at 423-753-2833 or Glen Walker at 930-5741.