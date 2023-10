JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local Kiwanis groups have teamed up to create the Kiwanis Northeast Tennessee Children’s Charitable Foundation.

The goal of the foundation is to provide grant money to local groups who helps make the lives of our area’s young people a little brighter.

In order to apply for a grant, groups can locate their local Kiwanis Club here.

Bill Reese sat down to talk about the initiative on Good Morning Tri-Cities.