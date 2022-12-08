JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kiwanis of Jonesborough Foundation on Thursday donated $5,800 to the Jonesborough Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office for the agencies’ annual Shop With a Cop initiatives.

Shop with a Cop gives children in need the chance to have the Christmas every child deserves by allowing them to pick out goodies and necessities alongside an officer.

Both agencies hope to help children this year. Members of the Jonesborough Police Department previously appeared on the First at 4 and said they plan to brighten 300 children’s Christmases.

“We generally spend about $250 on every kid,” said Major Jaime Aistrop of the Jonesborough Police Department. “So to get a donation of this size from the Kiwanis of Jonesborough – I’m not that quick with math, but I know it’s going to help out a whole lot of kids.”

The Johnson City Police Department is also hosting its own Shop With a Cop program on Dec. 12.