JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities residents looking to rescue a feline friend can find their new companion at the Mall at Johnson City on Saturday, September 26.

The Kitty Adopt-a-thon will bring approximately 20 kittens to the mall where they can be adopted, according to the event’s Facebook page.

The kittens are all altered, vaccinated, flea-treated and microchipped, according to the page.

The event is hosted by the Neonatal Kitten Rescue and the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County.