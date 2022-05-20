JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter took to Facebook on Thursday to announce that an influx of kittens and cats has overwhelmed the facility as it attempts to accommodate them.

The shelter took in 33 kittens and cats — mostly kittens, the animal haven noted — in the past two days. To make way for more that will inevitably end up at the shelter’s doors, leaders encouraged the community to consider fostering kittens.

Anyone who has an extra room or space that can house kittens can complete a form to foster the felines that outlines how long they are able to foster the kittens and if they are willing to bottle feed them.

As kitten season remains in full swing, the shelter continues to search for those who are able to open their doors to a kitten or a few. To adopt a new furry family member, click here. For more information about the shelter as a whole, click here.

The animal shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. from 1-6 p.m. every day except Sunday and Wednesday.