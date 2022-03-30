JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Spring is here, which means you’ll likely start seeing litters of kittens around as kitten season gets underway.

Kitten season traditionally runs from May to August, but Tammy Davis, the director of the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter, said in recent years it has been as long as March to November. While you may be eager to help litters you spot, Davis said patience is your friend.

If you come across a litter of kittens, Davis said don’t automatically assume they’re abandoned.

“If you walk upon a litter of kittens, and they are clean, they’re not meowing, they’re not crying — that means they’re not hungry, which means that they have a mother that is somewhere that’s been taking care of them,” said Davis.

If their mother is an outdoor cat, Davis said she may hide from humans. If the kittens are dirty or wet or meowing, then that warrants a call to the shelter.

“If we feel like the mother cat has been killed, then we will intervene, come and take the kittens and find a kitten foster that can raise those kittens and make sure they’re safe until they’re old enough to be adopted,” said Davis.

Most years, the shelter takes in 400 kittens per month during kitten season. As they take in more kittens, they’ll need more people to foster, but the shelter will help you out.

“You just need a small room in the house,” said Davis. “It could be a spare bedroom, it could be a spare bathroom. If you foster for us here at the shelter, we provide everything that you need. We provide the bowls, the food, the cat litter, the medicine — we do all the vaccines and everything.”

Fostering doesn’t just help the shelter; Davis said kittens that are fostered are often more social, and it keeps them from having to spend time in the shelter.

“It is truly a heartwarming experience to watch them grow and know that you were really responsible for saving their life,” said Davis.

The shelter will be holding its yearly kitten shower next month and will be releasing the details on that soon. Davis said they’ll be looking for donations of kitten food bottles, canned kitten food, and other supplies to take care of the kittens that come in.

If you would like to learn more about fostering or adopting, visit the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter website here.