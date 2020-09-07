Kitten rescue to hold ‘Stray Cat Strut’ in Kingsport on Saturday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A kitten rescue will hold an event in Kingsport this weekend to raise funds for spaying and neutering.

Neonatal Kitten Rescue’s inaugural “Stray Cat Strut” will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday at 119 West Market Street in downtown.

The organization hopes the walk through downtown will raise money for taking care of cats in the downtown area.

The rescue says the program is much-needed in the community.

“Last year there was 600 kittens taken in and they are pulled from area shelters, all the area shelters,” said organizer Carolyn Kestner. “We will take their neonatal ones that are too young to survive in there or ones that are picked up on the street that are injured.”

Neonatal Kitten Rescue plans to hold Stray Cat Strut events in Johnson City and Bristol as well.

More information on the event, including registration fees, is available on Facebook.