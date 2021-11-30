Kitchen at Johnson City’s Go Burrito closing due to labor shortages, inflation

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One downtown Johnson City eatery announced its closure on Monday, pointing to labor shortages and inflation as the main causes behind the decision.

Go Burrito said its kitchen will cease operation due to negative impacts brought on by the Delta variant of COVID-19. This is effective immediately, a spokesperson with the kitchen confirmed with News Channel 11.

While Go Burrito has closed, leaders with the eatery said the RumBar and ChopstixExpress will remain open and encouraged community members to continue supporting the small businesses.