Kip Moore set to headline ETSU’s Weeks of Welcome Concert

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Country music singer Kip Moore will take the stage for ETSU’s Weeks of Welcome Concert Sunday, August 29 at 7:30 p.m.

A release from the university says the concert sponsored by the ETSU Student Government Association and will be held at the Wayne G. Basler Center for Physical Activity’s “Back Yard.”

Moore’s appearance at ETSU is part of a tour for his new album, “Wild World.”

Songs such as “Somethin’ `Bout a Truck,” “Hey Pretty Girl,” and “Beer Money,” brought Moore into the spotlight.

Opening acts for Moore will include artists Kylie Morgan and Saul Brooks.

The university says admission will be free to ETSU students, staff, and faculty with an ETSU ID. Students are allowed to bring up to two guest free of charge, while staff and faculty can bring immediate family members without paying an admission fee.

If you are not a current student or faculty or staff member at ETSU, a limited number of tickets will be available for purchase the day of the show at the gates for $25.

Gates for the event will open at 6:30 p.m. Standing room will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Behind the standing room area the will be more room for concertgoers to sit and enjoy the show.

For more details on the event check the ETSU web page for the concert found here, or contact the ETSU Student Activities and Organizations at 423-439-6633.