Kingsport’s Wing Fling is now Wing Fling Week

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – What started out as a one-day event where wing fans could find wing specials at local restaurants has now turned into a 10-day event.

Nine local restaurants will be participating in this year’s wing fling event and the event will take place from Sept. 17 through Sept. 26.

Turing the Kingsport Wing Fling event into Wing Fling Week came from the idea that a 10-day event would be a great way to help local restaurants that are dealing with rising food costs and supply chain issues.

There will also be chances to win prizes.

For more information on the event and a list of participating restaurants, go to the Visit Kingsport Facebook page, or see the post below.

The event is sponsored by Eastman Credit Union.