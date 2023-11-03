KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport’s annual Wing Fling showcased vendors from across the Tri-Cities on Thursday.

Attendees sampled wings from 11 vendors and voted for the People’s Choice Award.

“Most [vendors] have two wings each, that’s almost 22 different flavors that are floating around in here,” Wing Man with Visit Kingsport said. “There’s a bunch of competition going on. Best Spicy Wing, The Best Sweet Wing, People’s Choice Awards best overalls and things like that.”

Fusion won People’s Choice with its Asian sauce and Krazy Chicken International won Best Overall Wing with its Mad Hatter Wing.