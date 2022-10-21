KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport’s Whiskey and Wine Festival kicks off Saturday evening at the Kingsport Farmers Market.

The festival runs from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Saturday and will feature 15 whiskeys and 20 wines that people can sample. Attendees can enjoy live music and food plus go home with their own souvenir-tasting glass.

The festival is a fundraiser for the Downtown Kingsport Association, which supports downtown merchants and events.

“This is a fundraiser for the Downtown Kingsport Association, so when you’re buying these tickets you’re supporting our mission of revitalizing and supporting our downtown, supporting our downtown merchants, holding events that bring folks to downtown Kingsport to enjoy all that we have to offer,” said Robin Cleary with the Downtown Kingsport Association.

Standard tickets are currently $40 and VIP tickets are $80. The prices increase the day of the event.

Tickets can be purchased here.