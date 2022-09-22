KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The United Way of Greater Kingsport (UWGK) announced Thursday that it has almost made it to the halfway mark of its 2022-2023 campaign.

The effort aims to raise $3 million, and UWGK leaders revealed the fundraiser has accumulated $1.44 million so far, representing 48% of the campaign goal.

“United We’re Strong is our campaign slogan,” said Greg Perdue, chair of the UWGK’s campaign. “Bit it’s not just words. It’s the spirit of all that we do. Together we can collectively tackle and conquer those challenges that are so difficult for us all individually to face. We need your help. We have more work to do.”

The organization thanked the following companies for contributing to the cause: Eastman Credit Union, Primester Cerdia, Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, Eastman, First Horizon Bank, Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union, Big Brothers Big Sisters and United Way of Greater Kingsport.

The campaign announcement also revealed further efforts to benefit the Greater Kingsport area. All Pal’s locations in Kingsport will have containers for its change driver that will run through Oct. 10. All proceeds will impact the Greater Kingsport community, a news release from UWGK states.

Those interested in donating can do so online, by texting uwaykpt to 269-89 or by mailing a check to 301 Louis St., Ste. 201, Kingsport, TN 37660.