KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport is seeking local artists to paint five storm drains to raise awareness about the importance of protecting rivers, stream habitats and aquatic wildlife.

The City of Kingsport’s Stormwater Department, the Office of Cultural Arts and Engage Kingsport will choose five winners to receive $150 and their chance to leave their artwork on the streets of Kingsport.

To enter the art contest:

Send a color sketch of the proposed artwork around a storm drain

Artwork may include the street, sidewalk or both

Text to convey the educational stormwater message is encouraged

Include name, phone and email in submission

The deadline to submit is Aug. 5, and the winners will be selected later that month. Artists will each receive one quart of red, yellow, blue, white and black paint to begin painting the first week of September.

For rules and guidelines, visit kingsporttn.gov and search ‘storm drain contest’