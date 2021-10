KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport restaurant that has been serving customers for decades will close its doors next week.

Rush Street Neighborhood Grill announced on Facebook that Oct. 14 will be its last day in business.

According to the post, the owners have sold the property.

The restaurant opened in 1980 as The Chicago Dough Company. The name changed to Rush Street about a decade later.