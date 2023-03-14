KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department held a meeting Tuesday to discuss the next phase for Riverbend Park. The new park will be located on Fort Henry Drive and will stretch to Wesley Road.

The project started in August of 2022, and the first phase included a half-mile granite walking trail along the river, a fishing pier and an emergency access route to the park.

Manager for the Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department Kitty Frazier said this park is different than the other 30 parks in Kingsport.

“We’re on the east side of town, and we don’t have very many park spaces in that area,” said Frazier. “The fact that it does follow the Holston River makes it very unique because we are a city that lives on the river.”

The next phase of the project will consist of public restrooms, parking, a nature-based playground, a pavilion and blue ways.

“Well, the Holston River is a great access point for kayaking, canoeing, those kinds of things and so that would be called a blue way,” said Frazier. “You would be able to traverse the river by way of motor craft, and we think this is a great stopping point along the way because we’ll have a fishing pier.”

Residents like Mary Horne said she is excited for the new park to be built.

“I’m very excited, my neighbors and I love the area and I love the fact that I live close to the river,” said Horne. “My dogs love it, and that’s the important thing is the dogs.”

The first phase of the park is expected to be done by summer. Kingsport Parks and Recreation will hold another meeting about the park’s progress on March 27 at 5 p.m. at the Civic Auditorium.

For more information about the park and updates on construction, visit Kingsport’s Parks and Recreation website.