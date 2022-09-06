KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The officers of the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) will soon be sporting some stubble as the fall season begins.

A release from the KPD states the department is launching its second annual No-Shave Fall-vember to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kingsport and Girls Inc. In 2021, the campaign was held in November and December and raised $12,250 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“We believe that these organizations are providing positive programs and mentoring and great environments for kids to stay out of trouble and learn good life skills,” said KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton. “We think that’s going to be a worthwhile use for the funds this year.”

This year, the campaign will run from September through December, and all KPD employees are encouraged to participate. The department’s policies “typically require employees to maintain a traditional conservative appearance,” the release states. However, participating employees may select one of the following provided options to participate in the fundraiser:

Employees may choose to grow and maintain a neatly-groomed beard.

Employees may choose to wear blue jeans on Fridays (non-uniformed personnel only).

Employees may choose to wear a solid-color ribbon in one of the traditionally associated cause awareness colors.

Participating employees are asked to donate $40 each month, except those who choose the jeans option which will only require a $25 donation.

The KPD is also asking Kingsport citizens, businesses and organizations to join the campaign and become community sponsors at various levels by committing funds for donations.